Classic car lovers, rejoice!

Tomorrow (Saturday) you’ll find lots of vehicles on display at the Bygone Fareham event at the pedestrian area of West Street, between 9am-4pm.

There will be a range of cars on show from local groups including the South Hants Vehicle preservation society, Morris Minor Club, Portsmouth & Southampton Mini Club, and Solent Mini Club.

There will also be free children’s activities, including face painting.