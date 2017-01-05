Cadets get a taste for navy life at Collingwood

A GROUP of Combined Cadet Force (CCF) pupils from a prestigious London school were shown the ropes on a visit to a naval base.

Pupils from St Dunstan’s College paid a visit to HMS Collingwood, Fareham, for an introduction to service life.

The 13 and 14-year-olds recently joined the CCF unit at the school and were given an insight to the training undertaken by the Royal Navy.

During their visit the cadets were given the chance to participate in some leadership activities at the Royal Navy Leadership Academy, which included the low ropes.

That is where individuals volunteer to lead the group and participate in team-building exercises, the aim being to improve their communication skills.

They also had time in the bridge simulator.

The high-tech piece of equipment is used to train navigating officers to navigate warships in and out of harbour.

Pupils were also shown first-hand the fleetwork trainer, which is normally used to train officers.

But on this occasion it gave the cadets the opportunity to drive ships in and out of Portsmouth Harbour.

The Officer in Charge of the RN Section of the CCF, Commander, Ted Main RN, (Rtd), accompanied the cadets on their visit.

He said: ‘These cadets have only been in uniform three to four weeks.

‘It’s great to get them involved with something in the RN early on.

‘We have links with HMS Collingwood and coming here gives them the opportunity to gain an understanding of what the Royal Navy does.

‘We’ve also had a night in HMS Bristol so they have also learnt a bit about living in a messdeck.

‘This has been a great benefit to them.’

