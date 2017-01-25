Cancer fight bake-off is a huge success for Lucy

FUNDRAISING champion Lucy Fairall has added a further £1,350 to the coffers for Cancer Research.

The determined schoolgirl vowed to fight cancer when her best friend’s mum, Claire Sloane, was diagnosed with the disease when Lucy was seven. Claire died last year.

Since then, Lucy has raised thousands of pounds for Cancer Research.

Last Sunday more than 200 people crowded into The Crofton Club, at Stubbington, to take part in a bake-off competition organised by Lucy.

Children and adults competed in various categories with the winners and runners-up receiving prizes.

Once the prizes were awarded those who went along could buy and taste all the competition cakes.

With the help of Lucy’s mum Charlotte, they also held a raffle with more than 50 prizes, including two VIP tickets to the Britain’s Got Talent semi-final donated by one of the shows judges, Amanda Holden.

Ten-year-old Lucy said: ‘I was amazed by the number of people who attended and how much money was raised.

‘I am so pleased we have raised so much money to help find a cure.’

So far Lucy, a pupil at Crofton Anne Dale Junior School, has raised more than £5,000.

As part of her fundraising mission she has held a charity disco and taken on charity walks of up to 15 miles.