Car stolen at Park Gate petrol station while driver shopped

A CAR was stolen at a petrol station last night as the driver left the engine running to pick something up from a shop.

Police have reminded drivers to not leave their vehicles unattended after the incident, which happened at 8.30pm at Esso Petrol Station in Bridge Road, Park Gate.

According to police, the driver left his silver Volkswagen golf in the forecourt with the engine running and went into the station shop.

An unknown person then entered and drove off with the vehicle in the direction of Station Road in Park Gate at speed.

Police are working with the petrol station and will be reviewing the CCTV.

The registration number for the stolen vehicle is DX02 FHC.

A spokesperson for the police said: ‘This is a shock reminder that we must not leave our vehicles unattended at any time when insecure especially with the engine running.

‘The theft of a car is distressing to the victims. It may be an opportunist crime or part of organised crime.’

The police have advised drivers to keep car keys safe and not to leave them in the ignition or in the car itself, to lock cars, not leave them in a coat pocket and make sure they are not visible to other people.

If you have any information on the incident, please call police on 101 and quote reference number 44170004348.