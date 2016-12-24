Caravan owners donate shoeboxes to Ukrainian orphanage

MORE than 150 shoeboxes filled with Christmas presents have been donated by a holiday park to a Ukrainian orphanage.

Chris Russell, from Fareham and his friend Andy Moore called on generous caravan owners at Bunn Leisure in Selsey to help them bring some festive magic to orphans.

A total of 163 shoeboxes were donated to the orphanage more than 1,400 miles away. It marks the third year since the whip-around was set up.

Caravan owner Chris said: ‘I saw pictures and realised these children have very little hope. I decided to help as they have done nothing wrong. Every child deserves to have a Christmas, we take this for granted and it is the highlight of the children’s year.’

Each shoebox was filled with gifts, including toys and gizmos at an average cost of £30 per shoebox.

Chris saw the photos of the orphanage due to Andy’s wife being born in the same Ukrainian town.

John Bunn, managing director at Bunn Leisure said: ‘This is a wonderful initiative from our caravan owners and it’s great that so many have come together to help this orphanage.

‘Each caravan owner was allocated a child thus ensuring every orphan receives a gift this Christmas.

‘It is fantastic to witness the season of goodwill which will bring some joy to these children this Christmas.’