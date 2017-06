A FAREHAM care home will be celebrating Care Home Open Day 2017 in style.

The Fernes in Samuel Mortimer Close will be hosting a 50s and 60s themed day on Friday, June 16, from 2-4pm.

Manager Catherine Bezer said: ‘We hope that by opening up care home to the community for a fun day, we will strengthen community links – we are sure everyone will be keen to get involved.’