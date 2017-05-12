Cast your vote for school to win grant up to £4,OO0

PLASTIC bags could help a school revamp their grounds.

Henry Cort Community College is calling on the community to vote for it at Tesco to be in with a chance of winning between £1,000 and £4,000.

The cash comes from the 5p bag charges made by the supermarket giant, which has teamed up with the environmental charity Groundwork to run the scheme.

Headteacher Claudia Cubbage said the money would be used to improve the school grounds.

She added: ‘Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

‘Our Growing Together Project is one of the groups on the shortlist.

‘Tesco Environment Heroes will work alongside site staff in the college to improve its grounds.

‘They will also help out at the Kershaw Adult Day Centre one day a week helping out with gardening.

‘The Growing Together Project will give our students the opportunity to improve their college environment, and also for different age groups to work together, improving community relationships.’

Voting is open in stores in the area throughout May and June.

Customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.

Tesco’s Bags of Help project has already delivered over £28.5m to more than 4,000 projects up and down the UK.

Tesco customers get the chance to vote for three different groups every time they shop.

Every other month, when votes are collected, three groups in each of Tesco’s regions will be awarded funding.

Lindsey Crompton, head of community at Tesco, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to open the voting for May and June.

‘There are some fantastic projects on the shortlists and we can’t wait to see them come to life in hundreds of communities.’

For more information go to tesco.com/carrier-bags.