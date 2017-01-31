Catisfield scouts get £2,800 boost

A SCOUT group has been given a £2,800 boost after a Rotary club handed over cheques.

Tony Billings, a past president of the Rotary Club of Fareham Meon, presented two cheques for £1,000 and £1,800 to 1st Catisfield Scouts to support the rebuilding of the group’s hut.

Senior members of the club were present at the handover.

The club raised £1,800 through its Christmas Santa Sleigh appeal, which involved various street collections and promised the other £1,000 if the Scouts managed to raise £4,000 through their own efforts.

The hut has now been boarded together with a new non-leaky roof and the Scouts are hoping that different organisations will now be able to use the hut when it is not in use by the group.