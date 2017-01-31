Search

Catisfield scouts get £2,800 boost

Historic Titchfield pub reopens with a fresh new look

Catfish and the Bottlemen. Picture: Jill Furmanovsky

Isle of Wight Festival announces Catfish and the Bottlemen and Zara Larsson

0
Have your say

A SCOUT group has been given a £2,800 boost after a Rotary club handed over cheques.

Tony Billings, a past president of the Rotary Club of Fareham Meon, presented two cheques for £1,000 and £1,800 to 1st Catisfield Scouts to support the rebuilding of the group’s hut.

Senior members of the club were present at the handover.

The club raised £1,800 through its Christmas Santa Sleigh appeal, which involved various street collections and promised the other £1,000 if the Scouts managed to raise £4,000 through their own efforts.

The hut has now been boarded together with a new non-leaky roof and the Scouts are hoping that different organisations will now be able to use the hut when it is not in use by the group.

Back to the top of the page