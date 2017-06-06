CCTV image released after purse theft from Titchfield Haven

POLICE have released a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with thefts of items from a car at the Titchfield Haven nature reserve.

The theft on Friday, May 12 saw the rear windscreen of a car smashed and a purse taken from the rear seat between 2.20pm and 3pm.

A bank card from the purse was then used to buy scratchcards at the Holly Hill convenience store in Barnes Lane, Sarisbury Green later that day.

Police have now released the cctv image of a man that they would like to speak to about the theft.

If you recognise him or remember seeing anything suspicious in the Titchfield Haven car park, please call police on 101 quoting 44170178074.