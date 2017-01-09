CCTV images released after car stolen at Park Gate petrol station

POLICE have released CCTV images following a car theft in Park Gate last week when a man’s silver Volkswagen golf was stolen after he left the engine running while shopping at a petrol station.

The images show a man at Esso Petrol Station in Bridge Road, Park Gate on January 4.

Police would like to speak to the man in connection with the theft of the car in the forecourt of the station.

It is believed the incident happened at around 8.34pm in which an unknown person entered and drove off in the vehicle in the direction of Station Road after the driver left the engine running.

The registration number for the stolen vehicle is DX02 FHC.

If you have any information on the incident or know the man pictured in the images, please call police on 101 and quote reference number 44170004348.