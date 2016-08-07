Champion Fareham fundraiser raises nearly £25,000 for cancer charity

A CHAMPION fundraiser has managed to raise just less than £25,000 to fund research into brain tumours over the last five years.

Simon Tier, 48, has been raising cash to support charity Brain Tumour Research ever since his best friend, Alan Neilson, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer back in 2011.

Fundraising became a coping mechanism for me. It helped me come to terms with it. Simon Tier, 48

Alan, from Portsmouth, was given 14 months to live but battled on and passed away last November while Simon has now raised £24,188 and completed 1,887 miles of cycling fundraising since his friend’s diagnosis.

Mr Tier, of Fareham Park Road, Fareham, says that his current total fills him with hope for the research and that he will keep on fundraising.

He said: ‘When Alan was diagnosed, it really opened my eyes to how the tumours affect the person and after seeing first-hand how the research helps, I decided to get involved.

‘I began to realise what a devastating form of cancer it is.’

‘Fundraising became a coping mechanism for me as it helped me come to terms with it.

‘When I see the total that I’ve managed to raise, it fills me with a lot of hope. Hope that it will make a difference.

The first of Simon’s challenges was the 1,021 mile, 12-day journey from Land’s End to John O’Groats in which he raised £2,740.

The figure is significant because it’s the amount needed to pay for one day or research at The Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence at the University of Portsmouth.

He has set himself the target of £24,660 - the equivalent of nine days of research.

Simon, along with fellow cyclists from the Fareham Wheelers Cycling Club took part in this year’s Prudential RideLondon 100 late last month in London.

The group of five, which included David Kemish, Alun Evans, Michael Stevens and Craig Nolan managed to raise over £2,740 between them for the 100-mile ride.

Among the more outlandish of Simon’s fundraising activities over the last few years, he took part in a live leg waxing at Fareham Fire Station last May, in which he raised around £700.

Simon, a project manager for Airbus Defence and Space added: ‘Part of me believes that the reason Alan managed to get that much longer is down to the care that he was provided.

His other cycle achievements include a 400-mile ride in four days with Airbus back in 2014 before then repeating the same feat last year as well a 69-mile cycle challenge around the Isle of Wight this February.

The fundraiser is hoping to make the Isle of Wight challenge an annual event.

Simon said: ‘I wouldn’t have made it this far without the help of friends and businesses.

‘I’ve raised enough to fund nearly nine days of research and I absolutely want to keep going.’

To pledge your support and donate to Simon’s fundraising page, head to justgiving.com/fundraising/simon-tier to donate.