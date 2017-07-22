Charity runs diabetes wellness day

With numbers of those living with diabetes has more than doubled since 1996, a charity foundation is trying to raise awareness of coping with all forms of diabetes.

The Diabetes Research and Wellness Foundation hosted a wellness day to help those living with diabetes and provide them with advice on delaying type two and managing and treating type one effectively.

Research administrator, Sarah Brown said: ‘It is fantastic for people because with the NHS and the strain it is under you have to give people a certain amount of information so they can be aware of their own health.’

A range of health organisations and companies including Solent NHS, BHR Pharmaceuticals Limited and GlucoRx, were on hand to talk to diabetics and their families about support, new treatments and glucose testing monitors.

Adult Diabetes nurse from Solent NHS, Beth Kelly, said: ‘We want to provide some information about our service. There is a lot of people going undiagnosed with diabetes.’

Held at the Solent Hotel in Whiteley, talks ran throughout the day that focused on understanding glucose, and preventing complications.

Recipe books produced by Antony Worral Thompson were available to buy at the event and contained a multitude of specialist recipes for diabetics.