Children egg-static as popular Easter egg hunt returns

IT MAY have been April Fool’s but an Easter egg was no ‘yolk’ for hundreds of excited children.

Determined youngsters scoured Holly Hill Woodland Park, in Sarisbury Green, for tasty treats.

The event, in its 21st year, was staged by Fareham In Bloom and attracted about 600 people.

Volunteers dressed up as characters from Alice in Woodland as children tackled games and searched for clues to unearth the delicious prizes.

Zara Gillson, 42, of Southsea travelled with sons Oliver and Oscar, both five. She said: ‘It’s been a fantastic day for the boys.’

Volunteer Jamie Crowe, 13, of Paulsgrove, dressed as a caterpillar. He said: ‘Seeing the kids excited faces is great.’