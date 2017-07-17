Clocking up even more miles for cancer charity

IN the past six years Simon Tier has cycled more than 2,500 miles for a charity close to his heart.

The 49-year-old project manager, from Fareham, was inspired to get in the saddle following the death of his best friend from a brain tumour, in 2011.

He has clocked up an impressive 2,500 miles and £25,000 for the charity Brain Tumour Research and is gearing up for another mammoth ride at the end of the month.

Prudential RideLondon–Surrey is a 100-mile Sportive around the capital.

He said: ‘The reason I do these rides is because of Brain Tumour Research. They offer hope.

‘Several inspirational people I’ve met since I started fundraising with the charity have passed away.

‘It’s a sad fact that brain tumours can affect anyone at any time, but no-one knows what causes them.

‘Treatments for patients like my friend are very limited. I hope my efforts will help raise awareness of this awful and indiscriminate disease and draw attention to the dreadful under-funding of research which has gone on for far too long.’

The charity funds a network of centres of excellence, including one at the University of Portsmouth, where scientists are focussed on improving treatments for patients and, ultimately, finding a cure.

Brain tumours kill more adults and children under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to the devastating disease.

The charity is striving to fund a network of seven dedicated research centres while challenging the government and larger cancer charities to invest more in brain tumour research.

Simon is among 24 cyclists supporting the charity by taking part in the Prudential RideLondon, described as the world’s greatest festival of cycling.

Some 25,000 are expected for the RideLondon-Surrey 100-mile sportive which will set off from the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London on Sunday, July 30.

They will then head off through the capital and out into the Surrey countryside and then return to the finish on The Mall.

Tim Green, the community fundraising manager for Brain Tumour Research in the south east, said: ‘For too long, brain tumours have been a neglected cancer.

‘Stories like Simon’s remind us all that we cannot allow this desperate situation to continue.

‘We are extremely grateful for their support and wish them well.’

On Sunday Simon oversaw a huge cycle round the Isle of Wight in aid of the charity. For once, he was not in the saddle.

He said: ‘It was an absolutely superb event. It went really well.’

Brain Tumour Research is campaigning to see the national spend on brain tumour research increased to £30m-£35m a year, in line with breast cancer and leukaemia, in order to advance treatments and ultimately find a cure.

To make a donation to Brain Tumour Research via Simon’s JustGiving page, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/simon-tier.

For more information go to braintumourresearch.org.

n Would you like to contribute to our community pages? Would you like to write a community column?

Then e-mail The News at community@thenews.co.uk.