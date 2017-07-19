Community comes together to help in battle against cancer

Have your say

COMMUNITY spirit has helped to get a cancer fundraiser off the ground.

Penny Tribe has put together a charity event at AFC Portchester Football Club, which will be taking place on Sunday, July 23.

The event was inspired by Penny’s mother-in-law, Vicki Sadler.

In 2015, she was diagnosed with cancer.

Although she is now in remission, Penny, 20, wants to raise awareness of the issues that are faced once the cancer treatment has come to a close.

She said: ‘When people get the all-clear from cancer, it is not the end of things for them.

‘The effects can be felt for months and years after the treatment, and the person is still going through issues.’

As well as this charity fundraiser, Penny will be running the Great South Run for Cancer Research UK.

The whole community has rallied behind Penny and her fundraiser, with local businesses from across the region coming together to make the event happen.

There will be fairground rides, animal petting and stalls from the local businesses.

Penny, from Portchester, says that she has been inundated with support, for which she is very grateful.

She explained: ‘Everything at the event has been sorted by local companies.

‘We now have more than 300 professional cakes, and it just feels like everyone is coming together for the event.

‘I simply cannot thank people enough for their support.’