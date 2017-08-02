Concern grows over missing Fareham pensioner, 73

Have your say

CONCERN is growing for a missing pensioner.

Police are increasingly concern about Marjorie Jones of Bells Lane, Fareham.

The 73-year-old is thought to have been last seen at around mid-afternoon today near the block of flats where she lives.

She has dementia and is likely to be confused and vulnerable.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is, is asked to call 999 as soon as possible.

She is described as white, of small build and 4ft 11 inches tall.

She has light coloured straight hair in a bob style and wears glasses, was wearing a blue coat or fleece when last seen, navy trousers and a white top.