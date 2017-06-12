Consultation extended to give views on Stubbington allotment plans

A CONSULTATION on proposals to bring allotments to open space has been extended.

People can now give comments on the Stroud Green allotment plans until Monday, June 26.

It comes as Fareham Borough Council wants to add a further 35 plots to the open space in Stubbington.

Currently, there are 50 occupied allotments at the site with 77 residents on the waiting list.

Executive member for Streetscene Councillor Tiffany Harper said: ‘The council would like to hear what residents think before proceeding with the proposals.

‘The new allotments would allow more residents to enjoy the benefits of allotment gardening.’

A consultation event is being held on June 20 at Holy Rood Church between 4pm and 7pm. This will be followed by a Community Action Team meeting hosted by leader of the council Sean Woodward.

To comment on the plans visit fareham.gov.uk/consultations.