Council give a date for meeting on IFA2 station

THE decision day on plans to build an electrical power station on a former naval airfield has been revealed.

Fareham Borough Council’s planning committee is set to decide on National Grid’s plans for the IFA2 station at Daedalus on Monday, January 23 at a special meeting in Ferneham Hall, Fareham.

The £500m project would bring energy from France via undersea cables.

There have been recent concerns that the aftermath of Britain’s exit from the EU could delay the decision, but the council have since quashed these fears.

Councillor Nick Walker, chairman of the committee said: ‘This is an important planning proposal and one that has led to considerable local interest.

‘We encourage residents to come along to hear more about the plans.’

Those wishing to speak at the meeting are asked to contact the council’s democratic services team on 01329 824598 by 12pm on Wednesday, January 18.