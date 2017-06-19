Council leader to be quizzed by Fareham’s young people at meeting

A COUNCIL leader is set to be quizzed by young people.

Fareham Borough Council is inviting young people along to its Youth Community Action Team (Y-CAT) meeting later this month.

They will have the opportunity to grill Councillor Sean Woodward, leader of the council, on the issues they have in Fareham and raise any concerns about the area.

The police will also be in attendance at the event to answer any questions that young people may have, as well as provide information on what actions can be taken to keep the borough safe.

Councillor Sue Bell, executive member for community said: ‘The Y-CAT meeting gives young people the chance to get their views across to the council in an easy and informal way. The police will also be attending the meeting to reassure people that Fareham is a safe place to be.’

Those attending the meeting on Friday June 30 at the X-Perience Youth Centre in Trinity Street, Fareham will also get free pizza at the end.

It will last from 7pm until 8.30pm.