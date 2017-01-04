Council praised for work with vulnerable animals

A COUNCIL’S animal welfare team has been praised for its work.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes has congratulated Fareham Borough Council for achieving a gold award from the RSPCA as part of its Community Animal Welfare Footprint (CAWF) awards.

Ms Fernandes had the opportunity to praise the work of the animal welfare team and meet with representatives of the RSPCA.

That included the charity’s chief executive officer Jeremy Cooper, at an event in Westminster.

The RSPCA works closely with local authorities, the police, local resilience forums and housing associations to help them deliver comprehensive animal welfare services.

The CAWF award scheme recognises organisations that work above the basic requirements to ensure higher welfare standards for animals in the services they provide.

Ms Fernandes said: ‘The RSPCA does fantastic work in our communities ensuring vulnerable animals get a second chance in life.

‘They can only do their work with the help of local authorities to deliver vital animal welfare services to the most vulnerable animals.

‘Fareham Borough Council has excelled in working with the RSPCA, going above and beyond to ensure higher welfare standards for animals in the services they provide.

‘I would like to congratulate them on their great work.’

Ms Fernandes said there was evidence that there has been significant progress in local authority and housing provider animal welfare services.

She said many authorities had gone on to exceed the standards they achieved last year, continuing the trend since the scheme was first launched in 2008.

