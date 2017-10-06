Council saves thousands of pounds through light replacement system

HUNDREDS of thousands of pounds are set to be saved as a council bids to replace lights across a series of its own buildings.

Hampshire County Council’s light replacement project is bidding to save £240,000 from its energy and maintenance costs this year.

The council says it is on target to reduce its carbon emissions by 40 per cent by 2025.

It is part of a £2.7m package which includes the installation of approximately 40 new electric vehicle charging points and an investigation into the feasibility of converting its small vehicle fleet from diesel to electric on a phased basis.

Councillor Mel Kendal, chairman of the county council’s building and procurement panel, said: ‘Switching to LED lighting makes perfect economic and environmental sense – reducing our energy and maintenance costs by £240,000 a year, as well as lowering our carbon emissions. We are well on track to reaching our 40 per cent carbon reduction target by 2025.’