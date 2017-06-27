Council takes legal action to remove travellers

Council bosses are taking legal action against a group of illegally-situated travellers.

Fareham Borough Council is seeking legal action to remove a group of travellers who have settled at Dore Avenue, Portchester.

The travellers arrived on Monday at around midday and within five minutes were verbally instructed by council officers to leave the open space.

Officers then placed written notes on all vehicles instructing them to leave, or legal action would be taken.

One day later, the group of travellers – comprised of 22 adults, six children, 14 vehicles and 12 caravans – remain in place.

Police have been made aware and are monitoring the situation.

In a statement released on its website, Fareham Borough Council said: ‘We are aware that travellers have arrived and illegally camped on the open space near High View, just off Dore Avenue. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause our residents.

‘The law states that we cannot remove travellers from our land immediately but must follow a set procedure to obtain the necessary authority from the courts to order them to leave the site. The process is now underway.

‘Once the travellers have been moved on we will review our access procedures to see if security can be improved without impacting the accessibility of the open space for our residents.’