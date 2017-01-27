Council throws out plans for 250 homes in Warsash

PROPOSALS for more than 250 homes on countryside land were thrown out by councillors.

Councillors on Fareham Borough Council’s planning committee unanimously rejected two planning applications for land off Brook Lane in Warsash at a meeting in the Civic Offices in Fareham.

The proposals came in two separate planning applications from developers Foreman Homes and Taylor Wimpey.

Foreman was looking to build a 180-home estate on overgrown land between Brook Lane and Lockswood Road while Taylor Wimpey was targeting 85 homes on land to the north of the Foreman site, also off Brook Lane.

A total of 160 objections had been submitted against the proposals.

Councillor Trevor Cartwright, a member of the planning committee and representative on the council for Warsash, said: ‘Both applications were rejected as they were both completely contrary to our local plan and were planned to be built on countryside.’

A report ahead of the meeting by a council officer recommended the plans for refusal, citing similar reasons to Cllr Cartwright and also called for financial contributions for road improvements.