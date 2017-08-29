Council to take action after travellers camp illegally in Stubbington

TRAVELLERS are currently illegally camped on green space opposite a church in Stubbington.

Fareham Borough Council have begun proceedings to remove them from the space opposite Holy Rood Church.

The group arrived at the site on Saturday evening.

A spokeswoman for the council apologised for the 'inconvenience' it could cause to nearby residents.

She said: 'The law states that we cannot remove travellers from our land immediately but must follow a set procedure to obtain the necessary authority from the courts to order them to leave the site. The process is now underway.

'Once the travellers have moved on we will review our access procedures to see if security can be improved without impacting the accessibility of the open space for our residents.'