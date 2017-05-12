Councillor to become Fareham’s youngest ever mayor

A BOROUGH is set to elect its youngest ever mayor in 2018.

Councillor Chris Wood, ward member for Stubbington on Fareham Borough Council was elected as deputy mayor of Fareham for the forthcoming municipal year.

The 27-year-old will be 28 when he takes the mayoral chains next May meaning he will be the youngest mayor the borough has ever had by ten years.

He told The News: ‘I am thrilled and delighted to become Fareham’s new deputy mayor and future youngest ever mayor.

‘I will take to new role with great pride over the coming 12 months and I will give it as much commitment as I possibly can.’

The councillor, who is currently in the Royal Navy reserves, defected from Ukip to the Conservatives last year.

Councillor Sean Woodward proposed his appointment to the council during the mayor- making ceremony for new Fareham mayor Councillor Geoff Fazackarley at Ferneham Hall yesterday.

He said: ‘Chris will be the youngest mayor that Fareham has ever had.’

Councillor Trevor Cartwright seconded the proposal stating: ‘I have known Chris for a short time but I believe he will be an excellent deputy mayor due to his energy and enthusiasm.’