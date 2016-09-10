County responds to grammar school plans

THE councillor in charge of the county’s education has spoken on government grammar school plans.

Councillor Peter Edgar said he welcomes the government’s commitment to diversity in schools.

He added: ‘Anything that improves opportunities for children from all backgrounds is to be supported.

‘The prime minister is absolutely correct in her assertion that children from relatively poor backgrounds should have better access to high quality education.

‘Our overriding principle, here in Hampshire, is that every young person matters.’

He added that he wanted greater flexibility in the age of transfer, especially at secondary level.