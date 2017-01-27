Crofton School’s new headteacher targets ‘greatness’ after taking the reins

THE new headteacher of a secondary school says he is targeting ‘greatness’ for the facility.

Simon Harrison took over the reins from previous headteacher Ciaran O’Dowda this month, with his predecessor becoming principal at UTC Portsmouth.

We want to be ambitious here with every single pupil. The school has to match their ambitions and help them achieve them. Simon Harrison, headteacher of Crofton School

Mr Harrison, who was the deputy headteacher of Swanmore College for eight years before taking on his new role, said that the school will aim to ‘match and push the ambitions’ of every student.

He said: ‘For me, I knew and was told that Crofton was a good school, so for me, the challenge is to turn it into an amazing school.

‘We want to be ambitious here with every single pupil.

‘The school has to match their ambitions and help them achieve them.

‘We will expect the very best just as we know that they and their parents will. We need to target greatness.’

Mr Harrison outlined plans to convert the gym’s hall into six classrooms, a multi-gym and dance studio.

The scheme is expected to get under way next month and be finished by September this year with the funds for the project provided by both the school and Hampshire County Council.

Mr Harrison added: ‘This will help to transform the image of the school. It will look fresh and modern and lift the look of the place.’

The move is in response to the current building’s aging interior and to move classrooms from three small dilapidated classroom blocks on the site.

Data compiled by the National Union of Teachers and the Association of Teachers and Lecturers earlier this week stated that Crofton School would have its budget cut by £296,622 by 2019.

The cuts are in relation to a new national funding formula which will change the way schools are allocated funds.

Mr Harrison said that the school’s financial position remains ‘very strong.’

He added: ‘I’m confident that Hampshire will get a better deal than it currently does at the moment.’