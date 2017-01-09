Crossfit contest raises cash for animal charity

A GYM fanatic roped her friends into raising money for charity with a gruelling exercise competition.

Claire Tewkesbury, a sports coordinator at the University of Portsmouth, organised the competition after securing a place in the London Marathon with the charity, Dogs Trust.

Claire, 31, from Drayton, said: ‘I chose to fundraise for the Dogs Trust, as my own dog Sonny passed away last year and it really hit me and my mum hard as we’d had him for so long.

‘She’s coming over from Ireland next year to watch me run so I think it will be a great moment for her watching me cross the line for a charity that helps dogs.’

The event, held at NMA Crossfit gym, Fareham, saw 36 people take part and raised a total of £427 on the day.

Claire added; ‘The day went really well with everyone really enjoying themselves.

‘Although it was a competition it wasn’t taken too seriously as it was all for charity and we had some great costumes and some funky Christmas emoji leggings as well.’

Connar Walford, who also took part, said: ‘I was excited to help Claire on her journey to fundraise for the London Marathon.

‘After meeting everyone, and after the competition began, I was inspired by the level of dedication and hard work that goes into Crossfit.

‘The most uplifting part was the sense of community through competition that Crossfit inspires, and that all these people from across Hampshire came together to support the Dogs Trust.

‘The fact Claire thought of this idea and delivered it doesn’t only show her strong will towards fundraising but that she cares about community too.’

Dogs Trust spokesperson Tristan Lathey, said ‘Efforts like Claire’s are invaluable.

‘With her efforts we can help even more dogs and match them with their perfect owners, helping make another happy ending come true. Good luck to Claire with her training.’

She has raised £700 so far. She still has a further £1,100 to go.

To donate go to virginmoneygiving.com/clairedoesthelondonmarathon.