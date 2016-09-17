Cyclist ‘furious’ with police after they did not attend when he was hit by car

A CYCLIST has been left furious with the police after they didn’t show up when he was knocked off his bike by a car.

Marcus Winstanley has been left struggling to walk after a driver went straight into his bike as he rode down West Street in Fareham

The junction of West Street and Grove Road where the collision happened

The 31-year-old, from Cosham, was riding down the street on Thursday when the driver next to him indicated to turn into Grove Road.

But the car – believed to have been a dark-blue Renault – did not wait for the cyclist to pass and hit the bike.

Mr Winstanley went over the handlebars and landed in the middle of the road.

Following the collision, the cyclist confronted the driver and claims that the motorist refused to take the blame for the incident and drove off from the scene, without leaving any insurance details or offering to call for medical help.

The cyclist then rang for the police three times but said they wouldn’t be attending the incident.

Marcus said: ‘I was absolutely furious.

‘Both my knees were bleeding – I was in agony.

‘My right arm that I landed on was killing me and the guy just drove off.

Some of Marcus Winstanley's injuries

‘I’ve never been more angry and he just kept saying “It’s not my fault! It’s not my fault!”

‘Witnesses started to gather around and they were all backing me up so he just got into his car and drove off.

‘I just couldn’t believe that the police did not show up as I was bleeding there in the road and they just said they would be in touch.’

A spokesperson for Hampshire police said: ‘We attend scenes for the purpose of collecting evidence, but not all collision scenes are attended as collision reports can be taken over the phone.

‘The cyclist gave the call taker a full account of what happened.

‘Officers are carrying out enquiries to determine the exact circumstances of this incident.’