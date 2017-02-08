Daniel Eagle ‘beyond excited’ about single

A FAREHAM singer/songwriter is gearing up for the first single release of his new album.

Daniel Eagle has announced that he will be releasing his new single on April 12, ahead of his upcoming album.

Daniel has been gigging across the Hampshire region as a solo artist for over two years, and performed at Portsmouth’s Victorious Festival last year, alongside rapper Riskology Radcliffe.

He also supported TV personality MC Devvo at The Joiners, Southampton, in August 2016.

He said: ‘I have done an EP launch before, but that was around two years ago now; this is my first single launch for this album and I’m really hoping that it goes well.’

The song itself is slightly new ground for the singer/songwriter, who has decided to do some experimenting with different music genres.

Daniel explained: ‘The single is a blues song that I wrote a little while back; it is certainly very different to anything I have done before, but I’m confident that it works really well.

‘It is a bit of a one-off thing - a bit of a treat for those that have followed my journey so far – but there are blues and soul tendencies throughout the entire album.

‘I am very nervous – that almost goes without saying – but I am also beyond excited! I feel like this album tells a story throughout, in it’s own special way.

‘I’ve always had incredible support at gigs so hopefully that transfers across to the single launch.’

In his free time, Daniel Eagle also volunteers at local community station Voice FM, helping out at their charity events as well as hosting his own show, In Session.

The title of the single is currently unannounced, but all of his songs can be found on Spotify by searching ‘Daniel Eagle’.

