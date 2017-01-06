Decision day revealed for £500m power station

THE decision day on plans to build a electrical interconnector on a former Navy airfield in Lee-on-the-Solent has been revealed.

National Grid’s proposals for the IFA2 station at Daedalus have been met with strong concerns by resident associations, councillors and an aviation manufacturer.

The £500m project would bring energy from France via under sea cables with its fate set to be decided by Fareham Borough Council - who own Daedalus - on Monday, January 23 at a special meeting of its planning committee in Ferneham Hall, Fareham at 10am.

Recent concerns have arisen that the aftermath of Britain’s exit from the EU could delay the decision but the council have remained firm that a decision would be made imminently.

Councillor Nick Walker, chairman of the planning committee, said: ‘This is an important planning proposal and one that has led to considerable local interest.

‘We would encourage residents to come a long to the meeting to hear more about the IFA2 plans.

‘There will be an opportunity to have your say.’

Gosport Borough Council, Hill Head, Lee-on-the-Solent and Peel Common residents associations have all expressed their objections to the plans.

It was attempted by the Gosport council and the associations to get Greg Clark MP, the previous secretary of state for local government, to ‘call-in’ the decision, as they were concerned that the Fareham local authority would have a financial interest in leasing the land to the National Grid.

Following concerns that the 22m-high station would affect aircraft using the airfield’s landing strip by aviation manufacturer Britten-Norman, a report by consultants Arcadis dismissed the concerns, saying the risks posed by IFA2 ‘are not expected to adversely impact the airport’s current operations.’

Ferneham Hall was chosen as the location for the meeting due to expectations that hundreds of people could attend the meeting. Those that are looking to speak at the meeting should make arrangements with the council’s democratic services team by no later than 12pm on Wednesday, January 18. The team can be contacted by calling 01329 824598 and asking for a form or by visiting the council’s website at fareham.gov.uk