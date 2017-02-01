Decision is due on plan for more burial plots

PLANS to add 377 more burial plots at a cemetery are set to be decided on next week.

Fareham Borough Council is proposing to add the further plots and create space for an additional 240 cremated remains at Holly Hill Cemetery in Barnes Lane, Sarisbury Green.

The News revealed the proposals, which are because of the cemetery and St Paul’s Cemetery on the corner of Bridge Street both being full up, last month.

Plans for a 500-plot cemetery next to the Coldeast development stalled and were then shelved after concerns about the land.

Holly Hill is the only open cemetery serving the western wards and there are currently no burial plots available.

The estimated cost of the works is around £300,000 and will involve the removal of trees from the site.

‘But the council insists that all ‘significant trees’ will be retained, with a programme of planting to take place around the site and on land at Coldeast.

Councillor Tiffany Harper, executive member for streetscene said: ‘The cemetery has been a very popular location for burials due to its pleasant and tranquil surroundings.

‘Any decision to extend the site will need to be carefully considered, as we seek to ensure adequate provision of burial plots in the western wards, while balancing environmental needs.’

The council’s executive will make a decision on the proposals at a meeting on Monday at the civic offices from 6pm.