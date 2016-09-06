Delight for kids as Portchester pre-school opens new building for first time

Fareham reporter

Northern Pre-school in Richmond Rise, Portchester previously used one classroom for more than 20 years within the neighbouring Northern Infant School.

It was just fabulous to see all the kids’ reactions when they got into the classrooms Diane Dampman, manager

However, Hampshire County Council then decided to fund the construction of a brand new two-classroom building and playing area space earlier this year.

Work finished on the site in June and after the pre-school funded £30,000 worth of equipment for the new site, it is now up and running for the start of term today.

Diane Dampman, manager of the pre-school said: ‘It’s been a long wait but now we finally have this fantastic building.

‘It was just fabulous to see all the kids’ reactions when they got into the classrooms.’

The pre-school’s current pupils, their parents and other children got their first look at the new building yesterday.

It is split into two classrooms, with the ‘Bears’ (children aged 3-5) and the ‘Cubs’ (children aged 2-3) with facility taking on 52 children in total over the two groups.

The new building was full of excited kids playing with the new toys yesterday.

Mrs Dampman added: ‘It is so nice that we’ve now got much more room for the kids.

‘They have all been so excited about the new building!’

The facilities on offer for the children included a interactive television, a reading area, mini-sinks, and plenty of toys as well as tables to carry out their learning.

Charlotte Hawley, member of the school’s committee said it was a big boost for the pre-school to have their own building.

Her son, Thomas, 3 has been ‘very excited’ about seeing the new building.

He said: ‘He really could not wait to get stuck in.

‘All summer he has just been very excited to see it all and what he can play with.

‘I’ve been really impressed with what I’ve seen. All the staff have done a great job of making it look this fantastic.’