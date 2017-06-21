Do you have the skills to brighten up coffee shop?

ARTISTS are being sought to brighten a coffee shop which trains adults with learning difficulties.

Amanda Barnes, the owner of Mug Shot Coffee Shop, at Fareham, has launched a competition to create a large mural on a blank wall at the side of the property in West Street.

She teaches customer service, food hygiene and food preparation.

Amanda said: ‘I want to find a local artist to design an amazing creation which captures and reflects the coffee shop and what it’s all about.

‘It needs to be an interesting work of art, which creates a talking point and encourages people to come in and be a part of the Mug Shot Coffee Shop community.

‘I really hope it will encourage the creative juices and inspire the community to get involved and I’m very much looking forward to seeing some great masterpieces.’

The closing date for the competition is August 1.

Amanda’s vision is to extend her training programme. She would like to help more people improve their social skills and build their confidence to help them achieve their long-term goals.

Each trainee is given a certificate from Mug Shot Coffee Shop on completion of their training to add to their CV, demonstrating their ability and achievements.

The project is self-funded by Amanda and she is now looking for sponsors to help her develop the project further to benefit more people in the community.

She added: ‘Any contributions or corporate sponsorship would be gratefully received to continue with the project and expand the training programme.

‘Another full-time member of staff is needed and funds to support this much-needed community project long term’.

If you would like to enter the mural competition or get involved with Mug Shot Coffee Shop e-mail mugshotcoffeeshop@outlook.com or go to mugshotfareham.uk.

