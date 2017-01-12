Dogs and politicians unite at Warsash gathering

DOGS and politicians will take centre stage at the Warsash University of the Third Age’s next meeting.

The group will be joined by Fareham MP Suella Fernandes and Tina, a yellow Labrador who is one of Canine Partners’ demo dogs at the gathering at St Mary’s Church Hall in Warsash on Friday.

It comes after the U3A raised £160 for the assistance dog charity during a Christmas raffle.

Members of the U3A, which is made up of retired and semi-retired men and women, meet several times a week for a range of activities.