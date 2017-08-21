Donations given for local good causes

THE housebuilding firm that will be working on the Cranleigh Road development in Fareham has made a donation to two Hampshire organisations.

The 9th Romsey Scouts and Action for Children Fostering Wessex have each received £1,000 as part of the Persimmon Homes South Coast Community Champions scheme.

The Scouts group will use the money to fund new tents, ahead of its first camping trip.

Fareham-based Action for Children Fostering Wessex will use the money to renovate the group’s outbuilding into a therapeutic space and sensory room.

Matt Paine, managing director for Persimmon Homes South Coast, said: ‘Community Champions was devised to help small local charities and groups which make a real difference people’s lives.

‘This month we are proud to support the fundraising efforts of two worthy groups, who are working hard to help improve their communities, and for that they deserve our thanks and backing.’