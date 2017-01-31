Early works into vital Fareham-Gosport road take place ahead of summer construction

PREPARATORY work for a new £9.5m road began yesterday.

Hampshire County Council started three weeks of work into the planned Newgate Lane South road, ahead of construction for route beginning this summer.

The work will involve removing areas of vegetation along the new route, from the existing ditch at Woodcote Lane and along the eastern verge of Newgate Lane.

It will also involve installing temporary fencing along the route and protective fencing to areas of existing trees next to the new road.

According to the local authority, the work will not disrupt the usual traffic flow of Newgate Lane.

Councillor Rob Humby, the council’s executive member for transport said: ‘This stage of works will help realise our ambition to improve access to Gosport, and journey time reliability, on this busy road.

‘The works will better connect the Solent Enterprise Zone at Daedalus and are an essential component for promoting growth in the area.’

Newgate Lane South, which will connect Newgate Lane to the Peel Common roundabout is a 1.5km long, 7.3m wide road which is expected to take 12 months to build and be ready for use in the summer next year.