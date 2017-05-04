ELECTIONS: See who is standing for your vote today

VOTERS across Hampshire will today go to the polls in the local council elections.

A total of 78 seats will be up grabs across the whole county.

The News will be following the counts in Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Winchester where there are 21 seats that will be of interest to readers.

Here is the full list of candidates for the seven seats across the six Fareham divisions (Fareham Town returns two councillors):

Crofton:

Pal Hayre (Con)

Jim Forrest (Lib Dem)

Kim Rose (Ukip)

Leslie Ricketts (Lab)

Rosemary Hobbs (Green)

Portchester

Geoff Fazackarley (Con)

Roger Price (Lib Dem)

Stuart Rose (Lab)

Sarisbury

Sean Woodward (Con)

Ben Powell (Lib Dem)

Jane Sibley (Lab)

Norman Pasley (Green)

Titchfield

Geoffrey Hockley (Con)

Mick Prior (Lab)

Martin Francis (Lib Dem)

Fareham Town

Fred Birkett (Con)

Peter Latham (Con)

Shaun Cunningham (Lib Dem)

Gerry Kelly (Lib Dem)

Richard Ryan (Lab)

Andy Mooney (Lab)

Dilys Harrison (Green)

David Harrison (Green)

Warsash

Keith Evans (Con)

Jim Palmer (Lib Dem)

Tony Blewett (Ukip)

Jim Carr (Lab)

Miles Grindley (Green)

Here is the full candidates for the five seats across the four Gosport divisions (Leesland and Town returns two councillors):

Bridgemary

Stephen Philpott (Con)

Stephen Hammond (Lib Dem) (N)

Stephen Thomas (Ukip)

Alan Durrant (Lab)

Hardway

Piers Bateman (Con)

Peter Chegwyn (Lib Dem)

James Fox (Lab)

Nancy Hurworth (Green)

Lee

Graham Burgess (Con)

Sean Evans (Lib Dem)

Stan Seymour (Ukip)

Jill Witcher (Lab)

Peter Hurworth (Green)

Leesland and Town

Peter Edgar (Con) (R)

Christopher Carter (Con)

Robert Hylands (Lib Dem)

Stephen Marshall (Lib Dem)

John Bowles (Ukip)

David Foster (Ukip)

Mark Smith (Lab)

Charis Noakes (Lab)

David Sekules (Green)

Here are the full candidates for the seven seats across the seven Havant divisions.

Cowplain & Hart Plain

David Keast (Con) (R)

Fiona Drina (Lib Dem)

John Picard (Ukip)

Howard Sherlock (Lab)

Bruce Holman (Green)

Emsworth & St Faiths

Ray Bolton (Con)

Crispin Ward (Lib Dem)

John Davis (Ukip)

Munazza Fais (Lab)

Sue Dawes (Green)

Hayling Island

Lance Quantrill (Con)

Paul Gray (Lib Dem)

Richard Coates (Ukip)

Sheree Earnshaw (Lab)

Sue Holt (Green)

John Moore (BNP)

North East Havant

Jackie Branson (Con)

Faith Ponsonby (Lib Dem)

Malc Carpmenter (Ukip)

Phil Munday (Lab)

Richard Lancaster (Green)

North West Havant

Liz Fairhurst (Con)

Philippa Gray (Lib Dem)

Dave Walbridge (Ukip)

Phil Pearson (Lab)

Terry Mitchell (Green)

Purbrook & Stakes South

Gary Hughes (Con)

Ann Bazley (Lib Dem)

Andy Boxall (Ukip)

Anthony Martin (Lab)

Rosie Blackburn (Green)

Waterloo & Stakes North

Ann Briggs (Con)

Catherine Billiam (Lib Dem)

Anthony Berry (Lab)

Tim Dawes (Green)

The News are also covering two of the seats up for grabs in Winchester. The candidates for the seats are:

Meon Valley

Roger Huxstep (Con)

Vivian Achwal (Lib Dem)

Leslie Mitchell (Ukip)

Anne West (Lab)

Anne Coleman (Green)

Bishop’s Waltham

Rob Humby (Con)

Lewis North (Lib Dem)

Steve Haines (Lab)

Victoria Jones (Green)