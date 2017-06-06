Enjoy some fun fundraising for vital Rainbow Centre

JUNE is shaping up to be an exciting month of fundraising for a vital charity.

The Rainbow Centre, at Fareham, supports children and adults with motor disabilities such as cerebral palsy and Parkinson’s.

Staff at the centre have pulled out all the stops to give people an opportunity to enjoy themselves while raising essential funds.

On Saturday, June 17, the charity’s musical gala night is being held at Millennium Hall, HMS Collingwood.

There will be performances from The Portsmouth Military Wives Choir, The Hampshire Police Male Voice Choir and the HMS Collingwood Volunteer band.

Saturday, June 24 will see the annual Fun Day on Cams Alders recreation ground with a dog show, live music and dance, face painting, helter skelter, laser quest arena, disco assault course, barbecue and a Pimm’s bar.

Finally, Sunday June 25 is the charity’s first Superhero Challenge at Lakeside, North Harbour. Lara Bull, The Rainbow Centre’s chief executive, said: ‘The event is open to individuals or teams of four and suitable for all ages and abilities.

‘You could take part in the running challenge but if you are feeling more adventurous why not try the adventure challenge involving kayaking, running and cycling?

‘The team are hugely grateful to 10 members of the Rainbow 100 Club who are sponsoring the event. So, as you see, there really is something for everyone.’

The Rainbow Centre has been providing Conductive Education to children with cerebral palsy for 26 years and since 2007 has developed a service for adults with cerebral palsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s and those recovering from stroke or head injury. At the moment they are supporting 49 children and 49 adults from six months to more than 70 and the service continues to grow.

The charity works in partnership with their families and carers building on independence through speech, sitting, standing, walking, co-ordination, balance and fine motor skills.

To sign up to the events, go to rainbowcentre.org.