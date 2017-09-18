Family forced to flee home in middle of night after blaze destroys living room

A FAMILY were forced to flee their home in the early hours of this morning after the living room was destroyed by a fire.

Firefighters from Fareham fire station rushed to Mayridge in Park Gate just after midnight after candles had been left alight in the family’s home.

Crew manager Richard Cole said the woman had been woken by the smoke alarm, alerted her husband and young daughter and rushed from the house.

He said the family were very lucky as the candles had started the fire next to the stairs in the living room, and they might have struggled to escape the house if the smoke alarm had not gone off.

He added the living room was ‘100 per cent destroyed’ by the fire with smoke damage across the house.

The family have been given temporary accommodation with the help of the Red Cross.

Mr Cole said: ‘Our advice is to never leave candles unattended.’