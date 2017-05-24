Fancy some Staggeringly Good beer? Head for Delme

A COMMUNITY pub is gearing up for its third beer festival – and the landlord is hoping it’s just as successful as the first two.

The Delme Arms, in Cams Hill, Fareham, will be offering a wide range of real ales and ciders over the Bank Holiday weekend.

And there will be plenty of live music too.

Landlord Neil Matthews said: ‘This community event has become a great success.

‘Indeed, this small independent pub on the outskirts of Fareham has thrived in such difficult times.

‘There will be 30 real ales available, along with 30 ciders. The weekend also consists of 10 local bands playing.

‘The festival, over Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is followed by what we call Magic Monday, where all the left-over festival ale is sold at £2 a pint.’

Beers on during the weekend include ThaiRannoCitrus and Swamp by Staggeringly Good, Captain B, by Irving, Devon Dumpling, by Bays Brewery, and Juicy by Tiny Rebel, Newport.

There are also a wide range of ciders, including Explorer by Orchard Pig, Perry-Letic by JJs, and Whiskey Cask by Thirsty Cross.

Bands performing over the weekend include One Fret Away, Hard Shoulder and Changes.

The fun starts on Friday at 6pm.

For more information pop into the pub or go to delmearms.co.uk