Fareham A27 and Portsmouth A3 named danger routes for motorcyclists

TWO major routes in the Portsmouth area have been named in the top 10 for most dangerous roads for motorcyclists.

The A27 in Fareham and the A3 in Portsmouth have been named two of the south east’s most dangerous routes.

Those aged 25 were most likely to be involved in a motorcycle accident in the area while those aged over 65 were the least likely.

The figures compiled by Swinton Insurance also revealed that male motorcyclists were 91 per cent most likely to be involved in an accident than a female motorcyclist.