Fareham Ambulance Station targeted for new flat complex

A DERELICT ambulance station has been targeted by a developer for a flat complex.

Fareham Ambulance Station, in Stow Crescent, Fareham closed its doors to the public back in May 2014, with its staff and services moved over to the South East Ambulance Service’s base (Scas) in Northharbour Road, Cosham.

Now, developer Fortitudo Ltd has targeted the old station for demolition with the aim to build a two-storey block of eight flats and 12 parking spaces.

The developer has submitted an outline planning application through agents Chapman Planning Ltd to Fareham Borough Council.

It will be a mix of four two-bedroom flats and four three-bedroom flats.

Peter Davies, ward councillor for the area on Fareham Borough Council welcomed the development in principle.

The councillor who lives opposite the unused building said: ‘I welcome a development of homes on this site as it’s brownfield and most importantly, provides homes, which is what we badly need in north west Fareham.

‘The more housing we get here the better and if it’s on a brownfield site, that works perfectly.

‘We have to keep Fareham’s green spaces clear from development so to do that we need to fill up our brownfield sites.’

Cllr Davies added that the council had previously looked at the building for future development in the past.

A document from Chapman Planning Ltd said: ‘The eight flats will be arranged around a central atrium with each level accommodating four flats.

‘Care had been taken to ensure that the first floor balconies and fenestration on the eastern elevation would not give rise to overlooking or loss of privacy for the neighbouring residential properties in Badger Close.

‘From a social perspective, the proposals will provide eight new homes, which are of an appropriate design and respond to the character of the area, whilst being accessible to local shops and services.’

The services from the old station are joined by staff and further services from the old bases in Gosport, Havant and Portsmouth’s old Eastern Road station in the Cosham base, which got up and running in January 2014.