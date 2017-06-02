Fareham artist tells of heartbreak behind second single

A FAREHAM singer/songwriter has released his second single, inspired by a personal tragedy.

Daniel Eagle is releasing his album in August this year. His second single, Kelly, was released on iTunes earlier this morning.

The first single, Rainbow Blues, reached number two on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter charts.

After the blues-rock combination of his first single, Daniel’s second track goes back to his acoustic roots, with a slightly more sombre tone.

The song is written in memory of one of Daniel’s friends, making it a track that is very personal to him.

He explained: ‘It is different, yes, but also similar to the first single.

‘It still has a soul feel, but this song has a lot more depth.

‘The inspiration came from my friend who passed away a few years ago – I hadn’t been able to put in to writing quite how I felt, until now.

‘For that reason, this song is probably my favourite on the album.’

Daniel says that the success of the first single was rather unexpected – but mirroring that is not the aim for this single.

He said: ‘Rainbow Blues hitting number two on iTunes was totally unexpected.

‘I didn’t think it would make any of the iTunes charts to be honest.

‘Obviously if Kelly did the same, that would be great, but that isn’t the reason I’m doing what I’m doing.

‘I’m thrilled to have finally been able to pen something in memory of someone who was so close to me.’

In his spare time, Daniel has a radio show on local station Voice FM, where he advertises the work of other artists in the area.

Daniel’s album will be launched at The Talking Heads in Southampton, on August 18.