Fareham care home found to be ‘friendly and caring’ by CQC

A CARE home has been praised for its caring staff and friendly atmosphere.

The Avenue Care Home, in Fareham, has been rated as good by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an unannounced inspection.

In their report the inspector found the home, which cares for older people some of who have dementia, had ‘an open, friendly atmosphere.’

It also found:

n The provider had arrangements in place to protect people from risks to their safety and welfare.

n Arrangements were in place to store medicines safely.

n People were supported to access healthcare services, such as GPs and opticians.

n People found staff to be kind and caring and they were encouraged to take part in decisions about their care.

The inspector also noted in the report that although staff received enough training to provide the care people needed, they did not receive regular supervision to make sure their competence and support was maintained.

Read the full report at cqc.org.uk/location/1-119780862.