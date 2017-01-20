Fareham champion fundraiser to saddle up with Denise Van Outen in 187-mile India challenge

HE’s raised just less than £25,000 to fund research into brain tumours for the last six years and clocked up more than 2,100 miles on his saddle in the process.

Now, fundraising champion Simon Tier is set to take on his next challenge alongside television presenter Denise Van Outen in a 187-mile cycle ride around southern India.

It is going to be a real honour to take part in the event Simon Tier

Simon, 49, from Fareham, has already raised £24,473 for Brain Tumour Research.

He started his fundraising journey after best friend Alan Neilson was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer back in 2011.

Alan passed away last November but Simon has continued on, hoping that a breakthrough in research could be found.

He is set to fly out to Kerala with Miss Van Outen and a host of other celebrities for The Nicki Waterman Kerala Cycling Challenge in March.

Simon was nominated for the challenge by friends through a competition run in The Sun.

It is being set up in memory of celebrity personal trainer Nicki Waterman, 53. who died last year from an aggressive brain tumour.

Simon, of Fareham Park Road said: ‘My fundraising initially started as a coping mechanism after my friend’s diagnosis,

‘It is going to be a real honour to take part in the event.

‘I’ve just been looking at the weather in Kerala and even now the temperature is in the mid-30s so the heat will really take its toll.’

The challenge will get underway from March 11 to March 18, with a 20-man team, including Nicki’s daughter Alex Thrussell.

It will involve the team cycling up to 50 miles each day through the country which lies in India’s tropical Malabar Coast.

The ride has been designed by independent fundraising tour operator Charity Challenge with the group hoping to raise £50,000 for Brain Tumour Research through the challenge.

Simon added: ‘It’s for such a great cause and one that everyone taking part feels so passionately about so I hope we will be able to support each other by sharing our stories of friendship.’

Head to justgiving.com/fundraising/nickiwatermankeralachallenge to donate to the challenge.