Fareham charity wins public masonic vote to receive £25,000

A CHARITY that aims to improve the quality of life for many children and adults has been awarded with £25,000.

The Rainbow Centre in Fareham was chosen by the public to receive the funds it needs for teachers, from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Freemasons.

The charity was selected along with seven others across the area to be entered into the draw prior to the public vote, and came out on top to receive the grand prize.

Lara Bull, the Rainbow Centre’s chief executive, said: ‘With our attendee numbers growing we have naturally had to build our team of conductor-teachers – it’s wonderful to be supporting more people but that has added to costs and winning the masonic vote will help with that growth.

‘The money will make a huge difference to The Rainbow Centre and we are so grateful to everyone who took the time to vote.’