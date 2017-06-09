Fareham company on shortlist for property awards

A FAREHAM company is celebrating being nominated for two categories for the upcoming South Coast Property Awards.

Lambert Smith Hampton is running for the Best Property Consultancy Firm and Industrial and Logistics Consultancy of the Year at the awards.

During the year, specialists in LSH’s South Coast team have acted as agents or joint agents for a number of significant commercial developments in the region, and several of these are also shortlisted for awards – Dunsbury Park, Glenmore Business Park, Alpha Park and The White Building.

Graham Holland, head of south coast for LSH, said: ‘We are delighted to be shortlisted for these industry awards which recognise our significant contribution to the commercial property sector in the south.

‘It comes on the back of several award successes for our team and further reinforces our position as a leader in commercial property in the region, demonstrating the calibre and commitment of our experienced consultants.’

The awards will take place on July 13 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.