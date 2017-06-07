Fareham council eyes up developer to bring forward Welborne proposals

MORE than 50 developers have thrown their hats in the ring to help create a new 6,000-home town.

Fareham Borough Council says it has received 51 expressions of interest in developing Welborne.

The significant level of interest we have received firmly supports our view that Welborne provides a unique opportunity to deliver a new garden village, helping to meet our housing and growth aspirations Councillor Sean Woodward

Developer Buckland Development Ltd unveiled outline plans for the site after constant delays earlier this year, but the council is continuing with its own plans to compulsorily purchase the site and secure its own developer.

The council says that, of the 51 expressions of interest, four will be chosen to participate in the next stage of the procurement progress.

Councillor Sean Woodward, leader of the council, said: ‘I am delighted that key developers within the industry recognise the potential of Welborne and share our vision for a new community.

‘Welborne will be a great place to live and work and we look forward to working with the four selected bidders as move on to the next stage of the procurement process.’

The council invited potential bidders in March, just weeks after Buckland submitted its outline plans.

The developer’s proposals for the site faced continued delays due to ownership issues with parts of the land to the north of Fareham – where Welborne is set to be built.

A judge ordered around 400 acres of land needed for the development to be put up for sale for £35m, following a case heard at the High Court in London in early March, to speed up the development.