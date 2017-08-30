Fareham council in talks over NHS group moving into Civic Offices

TALKS are taking place regarding bringing NHS staff into a council office building.

Fareham Borough Council are in discussions with West Hampshire NHS Clinical Commissioning Group about the latter moving into the fifth floor of the authority’s civic offices in Fareham.

The CCG has been looking to find a new office for its staff after running out of room at Fareham Health Centre and temporarily renting space in Segensworth.

A report for next Monday’s council executive meeting recommends approving provisional head of terms on the CCG being handed the lease for the floor. It does not state the length of the lease, but estimates that by letting the space to the CCF it will receive income in excess of £1m.

The meeting starts at 6pm.